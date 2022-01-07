Using ARPA funding, the amount is $33.8 million over the usual appropriation.

Today, the White House announced that due to passage of the American Rescue

Plan, Mississippi is receiving $66.9 million for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) available this fiscal year (October 2021 to September 2022).

The state’s annual appropriation has been $33.2 million but through ARPA Mississippi is receiving an additional $33.8 million in funds.

The White House touts that the total of $66.9 million is the highest amount Mississippi has ever received in LIHEAP to help families struggling with the costs of home heating.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) assists eligible low-income households with their heating and cooling energy costs, bill payment assistance, energy crisis assistance, weatherization and energy-related home repairs.

To be eligible for this benefit program, you must need financial assistance with home energy costs.

A person who participates or has family members who participate in certain other benefit programs, such as SNAP, SSI, TANF, may be automatically eligible.

To calculate if you are eligible to receive this assistance, you can click here for more details.