State collected $106.8 million above estimate in December.

Halfway through the 2022 fiscal year, the Mississippi state revenues continue to outpace budget estimates.

For the month of December 2021, total revenue collections were $106,793,974 or 21.22%

above the sine die revenue estimate. Fiscal YTD revenue collections through December 2021 are $545,257,648 or 19.31% above the sine die estimate.

Fiscal YTD total revenue collections through December 2021 are $325,173,198 or 10.68% above the prior year’s collections. The FY 2022 Sine Die Revenue Estimate is $5,927,000,000.

December General Fund collections were $110,079,934 or 22.01% over December FY 2021 actual collections. Sales tax collections for the month of December were above the prior year by $25.3M. Individual income tax collections for the month of December were below the prior year by $4.3M. Corporate income tax collections for the month of December were above the prior year by $83.7M.