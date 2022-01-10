MDE 2020-21 State Superintendent’s Annual Report shows achievements of MS schools

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) 2020-21 Superintendent’s Annual Report was released on Monday. The data highlights historic academic gains in recent years as Mississippi students, teachers and school leaders persisted through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite some setbacks, Mississippi students, families, teachers and school leaders persevered through the most challenging school year of their lives, and I could not be more proud,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “As we continue to combat the pandemic, plans are underway to offer additional resources to teachers and students and ensure academic gains are achieved.”

In the 2020-21 report, the graduation rate reached an all-time high of 87%. The graduation rate of students with disabilities reached an all-time high of 55.4%, more than double the rate from 2014.

The dropout rate in Mississippi fell to a historic low of 8.8% and the Advanced Placement exam passing rate for 2021 reached an all-time high of 37.4% for an entire school year. Statewide assessments also resumed with 97% of students participating, close to the 98-99% rates of previous years.

The 2020-21 Superintendent’s Annual Report notes that the average teacher salary in Mississippi is $46,682, and the number of classroom teachers in the state is 31,856.

When compared to the fall of 2019, 4,345 fewer kindergarteners enrolled in school in fall of 2020. Homeschool enrollment increased to 25,489 in fall 2020.

“Mississippi students, teachers and school leaders achieved historic academic gains before the start of the pandemic, reaching No. 1 in the nation for gains on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), achieving significant, annual gains on statewide English Language Arts (ELA) and mathematics assessments in every grade, and earning Quality Counts’ No. 2 ranking in the nation for improvement in education – for three consecutive years,” Dr. Wright said in a statement.

Wright says she is proud of the way Mississippi students, families, teachers and school leaders persevered through the most challenging schoolyear of their lives. “As the world moves to recover from the pandemic, I am confident Mississippi students will progress just as rapidly as they did before,” Wright continued.

You can view the full report HERE.