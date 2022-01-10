Many elected officials in Mississippi were not pleased with the December jobs report, calling it a “disappointment” and saying it is not “boding well for early 2022.” U.S. Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) and Roger Wicker (R-MS) along with Congressman Michael Guest (R-03) took to social media to express their discontent.

“Progressives have prioritized wasteful gov spending that has stifled our economy while increasing inflation. We must prioritize fiscally conservative policies to right our economic ship,” Congressman Guest tweeted.

Senator Hyde-Smith shared in Guest’s disappointment, adding, “These disappointing numbers, combined with the ongoing Omicron surge, don’t bode well for early 2022.”

Senator Wicker stated that last month’s jobs report is proof that, “Congress should work to rein in the White House and lay the groundwork for businesses and workers to thrive.”