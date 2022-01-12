Senator Dean Kirby (R), chairman of the Senate Rules Committee, presented the Congressional Redistricting plan on the Senate floor.

Congressional District 2 lost some 65,000 persons since the last Census. Through HB 384, District 2 will become leveled with Districts 1,3, and 4.

“This plan really allows the people in District 2 to elect the person of their choice with confidence,” Kirby said.

State Senators Derrick Simmons, Senate Democratic Leader, and Angela Turner-Ford offered separate amendments on the floor. Both of the Senators’ amendments failed.

Passage of the redistricting plan became a priority for lawmakers as qualifying for the 2022 midterms is underway. HB 384 will help potential candidates know for certain what districts they are in and what territory they will be asked to cover during the campaigns and if elected.