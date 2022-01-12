Erin and Ben Napier, hosts of HGTV’s hit series Home Town and co-owners of Laurel Mercantile Company, are partners in the company.

Scotsman Manufacturing Company is proud to call Laurel home of its new manufacturing operations. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is proud the company is building a stronger economy in the Pine Belt.

“My administration is committed to building a stronger economy that will benefit Laurel residents for generations to come, and we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Scotsman Manufacturing Company to create 85 jobs that will pay above average wages,” said Governor Reeves. “The Scotsman Manufacturing team exemplifies the pride Mississippians take in their communities, and our dedication to producing some of the best products found in the country. On behalf of all Mississippi, we thank them for their continued investment in the Hospitality State and its people. There is no doubt that they are truly making our state a better place for all Mississippians.”

Erin and Ben Napier, hosts of HGTV’s hit series Home Town and co-owners of Laurel Mercantile Company, along with partners Mallorie and Jim Rasberry and Emily and Josh Nowell, are locating wood countertop and cutting board manufacturing operations under a new company, Scotsman Manufacturing Company.

“The Napiers and their partners the Rasberrys and the Nowells have consistently chosen to invest back into our community. We are proud they have once again chosen to expand locally by basing their latest endeavor, Scotsman Manufacturing Company, here in Laurel,” said Jones County Economic Development Authority President Ross Tucker. “In true Napier fashion, they have chosen a distressed warehouse to revitalize and start this new venture. Jones County has certainly seen a positive impact from each project they claim, and we are confident this one will follow suit.”

The new company will be housed in a revitalized facility near downtown Laurel.

The Scotsman Manufacturing team is committed to American-made goods and will wholesale its products to retailers nationwide, creating 85 jobs in a once-shuttered industrial complex.

“We appreciate the support of the EDA of Jones County, the MDA and the state of Mississippi as we commit to new jobs through the manufacturing of quality wood products here in Laurel. If we are going to be serious about revitalizing small towns, then we have to be serious about creating manufacturing in those small towns,” said Jim Rasberry, Chairman of Scotsman Manufacturing Company.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements. Scotsman Manufacturing Company also has been certified for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is designated for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands.

“Manufacturing, a top economic driver for Mississippi, employs tens of thousands of workers in our state. When homegrown companies stay in Mississippi to plant roots and begin creating jobs in our communities, it truly does make a statement to other companies that we are a great place to do business,” said MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp. “Scotsman Manufacturing will be an asset to Laurel and Jones County for many years to come, and MDA is proud to support this and future endeavors as the company brings good jobs to the area’s residents.”

Mississippi Power is aiding with energy efficiency upgrades to the facility.

“The work that the Napiers, their team and countless others have done in Laurel has helped rejuvenate, rebuild and revitalize a beautiful Mississippi city. Scotsman Manufacturing’s impact on southeast Mississippi, from direct and indirect jobs, additional economic growth and local pride, will be immeasurable,” said Mississippi Power Vice President of External Affairs Billy Thornton.