The Mississippi U.S. Senator offers her thoughts on the Democrats’ voting bill, Biden’s COVID response and 2022 midterms. Watch the interview.

Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith joined Y’all Politics on Wednesday to discuss President Joe Biden’s push to bypass the filibuster and change Senate rules to allow for the passage of the Democrat-backed bill aimed at changing how states run elections. The so called “voting rights bill” would seek to federalize elections, undermine Voter ID, and cause significant issue for states in running their own elections.

Senator Hyde-Smith also offered her thoughts on the Biden Administration’s response to COVID-19 as of late and looked ahead to what may be a sea change in Congress as Republicans push to win a majority at least in the U.S. House during the 2022 midterms.

Watch the interview with Senator Hyde-Smith below.