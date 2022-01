The Mississippi U.S. Senator offers her thoughts on the Democrats’ voting bill, Biden’s COVID response and 2022 midterms. Watch the interview.

Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith joined Y’all Politics on Wednesday to discuss President Joe Biden’s push to bypass the filibuster and change Senate rules to allow for the passage of the Democrat-backed bill aimed at changing how states run elections.┬áThe so called “voting rights bill” would seek to federalize elections, undermine Voter ID, and cause significant issue for states in running their own elections.

Senator Hyde-Smith also offered her thoughts on the Biden Administration’s response to COVID-19 as of late and looked ahead to what may be a sea change in Congress as Republicans push to win a majority at least in the U.S. House during the 2022 midterms.

Watch the interview with Senator Hyde-Smith below.