SB 2095 passed the chamber with just five ‘no’ votes. It now heads to the House for consideration.

The smoke began billowing up from the Mississippi Capitol today as lawmakers signal that they have an agreement on a final version of the Medical Marijuana bill.

Today, the Mississippi Senate took up SB 2095 titled, “The Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act,” and passed the bill by a vote of 46-5. The bill was authored by State Senator Kevin Blackwell and was the latest version of the Medical Marijuana legislation that had been largely led by that chamber.

You can view the full text of SB 2095 here.

The 445-page bill made some changes from the previous versions offered up for review. Among other things, this new bill reduced the amount of the cannabis equivalency unit from 4 grams to 3 1/2 grams, allowing no more than 28 units in a 30-day period and seven in one week.

At the end of December, Governor Tate Reeves spoke out on the Medical Marijuana bill, saying the question for the state was is this bill going to be Medicinal vs. Recreational.

“Medicinal or Recreational marijuana? That is the question,” Reeves wrote then. “I’ve repeatedly told the members of the Legislature that I am willing to sign a bill that is truly medical marijuana. One that has reasonable restrictions to ensure that it doesn’t have an adverse effect on Mississippi’s economy. One that has reasonable restrictions to ensure that it doesn’t disrupt Mississippi families. A program that helps those Mississippians who truly need it for an illness.”

Today’s vote in the Mississippi Senate would signal that the bill is likely veto proof if it passes the House in the same form and with a similar threshold from lawmakers there.

Governor Reeves could still veto the bill and risk having his veto overridden by the Legislature if the votes align in the House as they did in the Senate.

Another option if Governor Reeves had objections to the bill in its current form would be for him to simply not sign the bill as passed and allow it to become law without his signature after five days.

The Mississippi House could take the bill up as early as mid-week next week.