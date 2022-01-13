There are now 75 Republicans, 44 Democrats and 3 Independents in the Mississippi House of Representatives.

On Thursday, State Representative Shanda Yates announced that she was changing her party affiliation, switching from being a Democrat to an Independent.

Yates, a freshman lawmaker, has represented the people of House District 64 since 2020.

“My priorities as your representative this legislative session remain unchanged. I will continue to focus on securing the necessary funds to make critical repairs to the City of Jackson’s water and sewer infrastructure,” Rep. Yates said in a statement to her constituents.

Yates said that she would continue to work with state, county and city officials to develop, implement, and fund a plan in order to combat the crime epidemic within our capital city.

“it is a privilege serving the citizens of Northeast Jackson and Resevoir Ridgeland in the Mississippi Legislature; this change in political affiliation in no way changes my commitment to fighting for our public schools, quality infrastructure, and small businesses,” said Yates.

You can view her full release below:

Rep. Shanda Yates Press Release by yallpolitics on Scribd