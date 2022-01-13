The RLCC is dedicated exclusively to electing Republicans to state legislatures.

Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn (R) has been named to the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) 2022 Legislative Campaign Executive Committee. Gunn has previously served on this committee.

The RSLC says in 2021 it had historic victories in a number of liberal strongholds.

The committee won back control of the Virginia House despite being outspent 2:1, netted seven seats in the New Jersey legislature, and flipped three seats from Democrat to Republican in special elections – including in two districts that Biden won by double digits in 2020.

As it continues to build off of these unprecedented successes that defied all expectations, the RSLC says today’s announced 2022 Executive Committee is its largest caucus and the only national organization devoted to electing Republican state legislative leaders — the Republican Legislative Campaign Committee (RLCC).

“In 2021, state Republicans sent a message to the entire country that liberal policies being implemented by President Biden and in blue states are a failure for our country’s prosperity and well-being,” said Indiana House Speaker and RLCC Chairman Todd Huston. “I’m excited to work with the fantastic executive committee we put together to ensure state Republicans continue holding the line against the radical liberal agenda coming out of Democrat-controlled Washington.”

The full list of the members is below.

RLCC Executive Committee

· Indiana Speaker of the House Todd Huston, Chair

· Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler, Vice Chair

· Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert, Finance Chair

· Louisiana Senate Majority Leader Sharon Hewitt, Chair Emeritus

· Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, Engagement Co-Chair

· Minnesota House Republican Leader Kurt Daudt, Engagement Co-Chair

· North Carolina Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, Policy Chair

· Arizona Senate President Pro Tempore Vince Leach

· Arizona House Majority Leader Ben Toma

· Colorado Senate Republican Whip Paul Lundeen

· Florida House Speaker-Designate Paul Renner

· Florida Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo

· Georgia Senate Majority Caucus Chairman John Kennedy

· Georgia House Majority Caucus Secretary/Treasurer Bruce Williamson

· Hawaii House Republican Whip Val Okimoto

· Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin

· Illinois Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie

· Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver

· Iowa Speaker of the House Pat Grassley

· Kansas Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman

· Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers

· Kentucky Speaker of the House David Osborne

· Kentucky Speaker Pro Tempore David Meade

· Maine House Republican Leader Kathleen Dillingham

· Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey

· Michigan Senate President Pro Tempore Aric Nesbitt

· Michigan Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth

· Minnesota Deputy House Republican Leader Anne Neu-Brindley

· Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn

· Nebraska Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers

· New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse

· New Jersey Senator Michael Testa

· New Mexico Senator Crystal Diamond

· New Mexico Representative Kelly Fajardo

· New York Senate Republican Leader Robert Ortt

· New York Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay

· North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore

· Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman

· Ohio Senate President Pro Tempore Jay Hottinger

· Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat

· Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman

· Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan

· Utah Senate President Stuart Adams

· Virginia Senate Republican Caucus Chair Ryan McDougle

· Washington Senate Republican Leader John Braun

· Washington House Republican Leader JT Wilcox

· West Virginia Senator Eric Nelson

· Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu

The Republican Legislative Campaign Committee (RLCC) is one of four caucuses under the RSLC’s umbrella. It is the only national organization dedicated exclusively to electing Republicans to state legislatures. Since 2003, the RLCC has consistently delivered positive results by targeting national resources to support state races. Republicans currently hold majorities in 62 of 99 state legislative chambers.