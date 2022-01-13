The Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee believes both proposals to be a historic step for Mississippi. Watch the interview.

State Rep. Trey Lamar, Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, joined Y’all Politics on Thursday to discuss the state income tax elimination plan passed by the House this week. The bill is a slimmed down version of the proposal offered last session. Lamar presented the bill on the floor ahead of the vote.

The Chairman also offered his thoughts on the House passed plan to raise teacher pay to above the regional and national average as well as how the chamber will handle the medical marijuana bill when it reaches the House from the Senate in the coming days.

Watch the full interview below.