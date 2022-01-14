Y’all Politics brings you a Bill of the Day from the Mississippi Legislature that just may pique your interest.

In many small towns across Mississippi, an elected official who loses their bid for re-election will run again for the same seat four years later and use the same signs and campaign materials in an effort to save money. Those campaign materials may include the word “re-elect” even though that candidate is not the current officer holder.

State Representative Tracey Rosebud (D) believes that should not be allowed under state law.

Rosebud has filed HB 543 that would amend state election law to restrict the use of the word “re-elect” on campaign materials unless it is used by the current incumbent office holder.

The bill would amend Mississippi Code Section 23-15-897 and insert the following language:

“No candidate, political committee or other person shall publish, or knowingly cause to be published, any campaign materials that contain the word “re-elect” or any similar word unless the campaign materials are published by or on behalf of the incumbent running for the office he or she currently holds.”

You can read the full version of the bill here.