The Mississippi Governor says SCOTUS decision to block Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate on businesses a win for workers, federalism.

On Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine and test mandate on employers with 100 workers and above. However, the Court did allow the Biden mandate on health care workers to stand, at least for now.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, an outspoken opponent of the President’s vaccine mandates, issued a statement following the Supreme Court ruling, saying the Court confirmed what he and others knew all along, that it was a significant encroachment into the lives of Americans.

As he has said in the past, Reeves noted that Biden overstepped his authority, saying it was a major win for the federalism and checks and balances.

“I hope today’s decision is a wake-up call to President Biden and his administration,” Reeves wrote in a release. “I hope they realize their heavy-handed approach to governing isn’t working and will be challenged throughout the remainder of their term. I hope today is another step towards preserving the rights they seek to take.”

Reeves said no matter the “unconstitutional mandates President Biden and his administration throw at us, we will never back down.”

You can read Governor Reeves’ full statement below:

Today, the Supreme Court stopped President Biden’s vaccine mandates on private businesses and 84 million Americans. They confirmed what we knew all along – President Biden’s vaccine mandate on private businesses is “a significant encroachment into the lives and health” of 84 million Americans and he overstepped his authority by unilaterally dictating to Americans that they must obey his egregious orders. That means 84 million Americans will not have to fear whether they will receive a paycheck for simply exercising their rights.



The issue before the Supreme Court was not about whether the vaccine is safe and effective or if it’s the best tool to protect ourselves from COVID and prevent serious illness due to the virus (I believe it is.) It was about whether President Biden can use his power to force Americans to get vaccinated against their will.



Today’s decision is a major win for the United States. It’s a major win for federalism and our system of checks and balances. It’s a major win for workers across the country who want to put food on their table and still exercise their right to make the medical decision that’s best for them.



Today’s decision is also a major loss for politicians who want to usurp the Constitution and our rights. It’s a major loss for politicians who believe they can go around a duly elected legislature and singlehandedly implement the laws they believe are best. In other words, it’s a major loss for politicians who think they are above the law and can wield their power with a total disregard of the long-term consequences to the bedrock of our treasured democracy.



My administration and I will never stop fighting for your rights. We will never stop believing that you are responsible and capable enough to make the informed medical decisions that are best for you and your family. We will never stop operating under the idea that the people, not big, centralized government, are the catalyst for freedom and sound decision-making.



I hope today’s decision is a wake-up call to President Biden and his administration. I hope they realize their heavy-handed approach to governing isn’t working and will be challenged throughout the remainder of their term. I hope today is another step towards preserving the rights they seek to take.



The Supreme Court’s decision highlights one of the reasons why our judicial system is so important – the ability to hold bureaucrats accountable for overstepping their constitutional authority. No matter the unconstitutional mandates President Biden and his administration throw at us, we will never back down!



God bless you, Mississippi!