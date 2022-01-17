The Mississippi Legislature has returned to Jackson for the 2022 Legislative Session. Y’all Politics has compiled a list of bills that we anticipate to be pertinent to discussions throughout this year’s session.

This compilation will be updated, changed and added to as lawmakers continue their work under the dome.

HOUSE

Top Picks: 

HB 530 The “Strategically Accelerating the Recruitment and Retention of Teachers (START) Act of 2022”; create.
01/12 (H) Passed

 

HB 531

 

 Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2022; create.
01/12 (H) Passed As Amended

Law Enforcement/Corrections:

HB 130 Capitol police; authorize transfer of compensatory leave from previous agency.
01/04 (H) Referred To Appropriations

 

HB 210 Use of restitution centers by DOC; repeal and convert centers into post-release reentry centers.
01/04 (H) Referred To Corrections;Appropriations

 

HB 233 Mississippi Highway Patrol and MBN officers; increase salaries of.
01/04 (H) Referred To Judiciary B;Appropriations

 

HB 419 Mississippi Highway Patrol; increase pay.
01/05 (H) Referred To Appropriations

 

HB 434 Appropriation; additional to DPS from Death Benefits Trust Fund to pay benefits covered under First Responder Act.
01/05 (H) Referred To Appropriations

HB 211 DOC; convert restitution centers to post-release reentry centers.
01/04 (H) Referred To Corrections;Appropriations

 

HB 217 Commutation of sentences; require for certain nonviolent offenders.
01/04 (H) Referred To Corrections;Judiciary B

HB 225 Workforce training, certain; provide for nonviolent offenders in regional correctional facilities.
01/04 (H) Referred To Corrections

Healthcare: 

HB 299 Medicaid; provide continued eligibility for eligible women for up to 12 months postpartum.
01/04 (H) Referred To Medicaid;Appropriations

 

HB 454 Medicaid; increase reimbursement rate for providers of assisted living services.
01/05 (H) Referred To Medicaid;Appropriations

HB 108 Medicaid; expand eligibility under federal Affordable Care Act.
01/04 (H) Referred To Medicaid;Appropriations

Education: 

HB 412 Postsecondary educational institutions; require 50% in-person instruction as condition of receiving legislative appropriation.
01/05 (H) Referred To Appropriations

 

HB 415 State Superintendent of Public Education; align salary of to no more than 150% of Governor’s salary.
01/05 (H) Referred To Education;Appropriations

 

HB 449 State Parks; provide funding from net proceeds of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
01/05 (H) Referred To Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks;Appropriations

 

HB 31 Charter schools; reconstitute authorizer board and require formula to ensure equitable distribution of local funds.
01/04 (H) Referred To Education

 

HB 78 Trimester School Year Pilot Program; establish.
01/04 (H) Referred To Education

 

HB 437 The Teaching Racial and Universal Equality (TRUE) Act: enact to prohibit critical race theory from inclusion in public school curriculum.
01/05 (H) Referred To Education

 

General: 

HB 225 Workforce training, certain; provide for nonviolent offenders in regional correctional facilities.
01/04 (H) Referred To Corrections

 

HB 178 Marijuana possession; revise as civil penalty.
01/04 (H) Referred To Judiciary B

 

HB 367 Prostitution; penalize procurement of as a felony.
01/05 (H) Referred To Judiciary B

 

HB 206 Minimum Wage; establish at $10.00 and set requirements for exemptions and overtime.
01/04 (H) Referred To Workforce Development;Judiciary A

 

HB 627
%$		 Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive Act; create.
01/14 (H) Referred To Ways and Means

 

HB 231 COVID-19 vaccine mandates; authorize employee exemptions from.
01/04 (H) Referred To Public Health and Human Services

SENATE

Top Picks:

SB2001 Mississippi congressional districts; reapportion.
01/04 (S) Title Suff Do Pass

 

SB2033 Recipients of Medicaid; extend postpartum coverage up to 12 months.
01/06 (S) Referred To Medicaid  (companion bill)

 

SB2095
%		 Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act; create.
01/12 (S) Title Suff Do Pass

 

Law Enforcement/Corrections:

SB2120 Department of Public Safety; revise salaries of officers.
01/13 (S) Referred To Appropriations

 

SB2166 Sheriffs; increase annual salaries of.
01/13 (S) Referred To Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency;Appropriations

Education: 

SB2089 State Superintendent of Education; provide limitation on salary.
01/11 (S) Referred To Appropriations;Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency

 

SB2113 Critical Race Theory; prohibit.
01/12 (S) Referred To Education

 

SB2171 “Critical race theory”; prohibit teaching of and expenditure of public funds for.
01/13 (S) Referred To Education

General: 

SB2045 Anti-Covid Vaccine Mandate Act; create.
01/06 (S) Referred To Public Health and Welfare;Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency

 

SB2046 Mississippi Pregnant Workers Fairness Act; create.
01/06 (S) Referred To Labor;Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency

 

SB2111 Transgender 21 Act; enact.
01/12 (S) Referred To Public Health and Welfare;Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency

 

SB2159 Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive Act; create.
01/13 (S) Referred To Finance;Economic and Workforce Development

 

SB2175 Child Protection Services social worker interviews with parents or children; require video and audio recordings.
01/13 (S) Referred To Public Health and Welfare

 

