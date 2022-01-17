The Mississippi Legislature has returned to Jackson for the 2022 Legislative Session. Y’all Politics has compiled a list of bills that we anticipate to be pertinent to discussions throughout this year’s session.

This compilation will be updated, changed and added to as lawmakers continue their work under the dome.

HOUSE

Top Picks:

HB 530 The “Strategically Accelerating the Recruitment and Retention of Teachers (START) Act of 2022”; create.

01/12 (H) Passed

Law Enforcement/Corrections:

HB 130 Capitol police; authorize transfer of compensatory leave from previous agency.

01/04 (H) Referred To Appropriations

HB 210 Use of restitution centers by DOC; repeal and convert centers into post-release reentry centers.

01/04 (H) Referred To Corrections;Appropriations

HB 434 Appropriation; additional to DPS from Death Benefits Trust Fund to pay benefits covered under First Responder Act.

01/05 (H) Referred To Appropriations

HB 225 Workforce training, certain; provide for nonviolent offenders in regional correctional facilities.

01/04 (H) Referred To Corrections

Healthcare:

HB 299 Medicaid; provide continued eligibility for eligible women for up to 12 months postpartum.

01/04 (H) Referred To Medicaid;Appropriations

Education:

HB 412 Postsecondary educational institutions; require 50% in-person instruction as condition of receiving legislative appropriation.

01/05 (H) Referred To Appropriations

HB 415 State Superintendent of Public Education; align salary of to no more than 150% of Governor’s salary.

01/05 (H) Referred To Education;Appropriations

HB 31 Charter schools; reconstitute authorizer board and require formula to ensure equitable distribution of local funds.

01/04 (H) Referred To Education

HB 437 The Teaching Racial and Universal Equality (TRUE) Act: enact to prohibit critical race theory from inclusion in public school curriculum.

01/05 (H) Referred To Education

General:

SENATE

Top Picks:

SB2033 Recipients of Medicaid; extend postpartum coverage up to 12 months.

01/06 (S) Referred To Medicaid (companion bill)

Law Enforcement/Corrections:

Education:

SB2171 “Critical race theory”; prohibit teaching of and expenditure of public funds for.

01/13 (S) Referred To Education

General: