The Mississippi Legislature has returned to Jackson for the 2022 Legislative Session. Y’all Politics has compiled a list of bills that we anticipate to be pertinent to discussions throughout this year’s session.
This compilation will be updated, changed and added to as lawmakers continue their work under the dome.
HOUSE
Top Picks:
|HB 530
|The “Strategically Accelerating the Recruitment and Retention of Teachers (START) Act of 2022”; create.
01/12 (H) Passed
|HB 531
|Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2022; create.
01/12 (H) Passed As Amended
Law Enforcement/Corrections:
|HB 130
|Capitol police; authorize transfer of compensatory leave from previous agency.
01/04 (H) Referred To Appropriations
|HB 210
|Use of restitution centers by DOC; repeal and convert centers into post-release reentry centers.
01/04 (H) Referred To Corrections;Appropriations
|HB 233
|Mississippi Highway Patrol and MBN officers; increase salaries of.
01/04 (H) Referred To Judiciary B;Appropriations
|HB 419
|Mississippi Highway Patrol; increase pay.
01/05 (H) Referred To Appropriations
|HB 434
|Appropriation; additional to DPS from Death Benefits Trust Fund to pay benefits covered under First Responder Act.
01/05 (H) Referred To Appropriations
|HB 211
|DOC; convert restitution centers to post-release reentry centers.
01/04 (H) Referred To Corrections;Appropriations
|HB 217
|Commutation of sentences; require for certain nonviolent offenders.
01/04 (H) Referred To Corrections;Judiciary B
|HB 225
|Workforce training, certain; provide for nonviolent offenders in regional correctional facilities.
01/04 (H) Referred To Corrections
Healthcare:
|HB 299
|Medicaid; provide continued eligibility for eligible women for up to 12 months postpartum.
01/04 (H) Referred To Medicaid;Appropriations
|HB 454
|Medicaid; increase reimbursement rate for providers of assisted living services.
01/05 (H) Referred To Medicaid;Appropriations
|HB 108
|Medicaid; expand eligibility under federal Affordable Care Act.
01/04 (H) Referred To Medicaid;Appropriations
Education:
|HB 412
|Postsecondary educational institutions; require 50% in-person instruction as condition of receiving legislative appropriation.
01/05 (H) Referred To Appropriations
|HB 415
|State Superintendent of Public Education; align salary of to no more than 150% of Governor’s salary.
01/05 (H) Referred To Education;Appropriations
|HB 449
|State Parks; provide funding from net proceeds of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
01/05 (H) Referred To Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks;Appropriations
|HB 31
|Charter schools; reconstitute authorizer board and require formula to ensure equitable distribution of local funds.
01/04 (H) Referred To Education
|HB 78
|Trimester School Year Pilot Program; establish.
01/04 (H) Referred To Education
|HB 437
|The Teaching Racial and Universal Equality (TRUE) Act: enact to prohibit critical race theory from inclusion in public school curriculum.
01/05 (H) Referred To Education
General:
|HB 178
|Marijuana possession; revise as civil penalty.
01/04 (H) Referred To Judiciary B
|HB 367
|Prostitution; penalize procurement of as a felony.
01/05 (H) Referred To Judiciary B
|HB 206
|Minimum Wage; establish at $10.00 and set requirements for exemptions and overtime.
01/04 (H) Referred To Workforce Development;Judiciary A
|HB 627
|Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive Act; create.
01/14 (H) Referred To Ways and Means
|HB 231
|COVID-19 vaccine mandates; authorize employee exemptions from.
01/04 (H) Referred To Public Health and Human Services
SENATE
Top Picks:
|SB2001
|Mississippi congressional districts; reapportion.
01/04 (S) Title Suff Do Pass
|SB2033
|Recipients of Medicaid; extend postpartum coverage up to 12 months.
01/06 (S) Referred To Medicaid (companion bill)
|SB2095
|Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act; create.
01/12 (S) Title Suff Do Pass
Law Enforcement/Corrections:
|SB2120
|Department of Public Safety; revise salaries of officers.
01/13 (S) Referred To Appropriations
|SB2166
|Sheriffs; increase annual salaries of.
01/13 (S) Referred To Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency;Appropriations
Education:
|SB2089
|State Superintendent of Education; provide limitation on salary.
01/11 (S) Referred To Appropriations;Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
|SB2113
|Critical Race Theory; prohibit.
01/12 (S) Referred To Education
|SB2171
|“Critical race theory”; prohibit teaching of and expenditure of public funds for.
01/13 (S) Referred To Education
General:
|SB2045
|Anti-Covid Vaccine Mandate Act; create.
01/06 (S) Referred To Public Health and Welfare;Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
|SB2046
|Mississippi Pregnant Workers Fairness Act; create.
01/06 (S) Referred To Labor;Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
|SB2111
|Transgender 21 Act; enact.
01/12 (S) Referred To Public Health and Welfare;Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
|SB2159
|Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive Act; create.
01/13 (S) Referred To Finance;Economic and Workforce Development
|SB2175
|Child Protection Services social worker interviews with parents or children; require video and audio recordings.
01/13 (S) Referred To Public Health and Welfare