The company is creating 75 jobs with a corporate investment of $6.571 million.

Kevin Charles Fine Upholstery is expanding in New Albany. The project is a $6.571 million corporate investment and will create 75 jobs. This expansion marks the company’s second in New Albany in three years.

“Kevin Charles’ decision to expand for a second time in three years highlights the strength of Mississippi’s economy, and what’s possible when you’re committed to providing job creators with the business-friendly environment they need to succeed,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “I look forward to seeing the positive economic impact these jobs will have on New Albany and Union County for years to come.”

Kevin Charles Fine Upholstery produces high-quality furniture that is hand-assembled at its 125,000 square-foot facility in New Albany. The company produces the Kevin Charles brand of furniture for City Furniture, a South Florida-based retailer founded by Kevin & Keith Koenig, allowing City Furniture the flexibility to respond quickly to its customers’ needs. The expansion will allow the company to meet an increase in consumer demand.

“Kevin Charles and City Furniture appreciate the continuing support from our state, Union County and New Albany leaders, along with Three Rivers Planning and Development and the Mississippi Development Authority,” said Kevin Charles Furniture President Rusty Berryhill. “Kevin Charles is committed to this area and continuing to build quality products and create jobs to join our team of quality associates.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for infrastructure improvements.

“Kevin Charles consistently produces top-quality furniture for City Furniture in Florida, and as a result, the company once again is bringing dozens of new job opportunities to Union County,” said MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp. “MDA is glad to support Kevin Charles as it once again invests in its operations and workforce, and we thank our partners at Three Rivers Planning and Development District, the city of New Albany and Union County for working with us to make this project a reality.”

The city of New Albany and Union County also are assisting with the project.

“On behalf of the city of New Albany, thank you Kevin Charles Furniture for your continued investment in our city. Kevin Charles is a great employer and corporate citizen in our community, and we look forward to helping them thrive and grow in the future,” said New Albany Mayor Tim Kent.

Kevin Charles currently employs 122 workers in New Albany. The company plans to fill the 75 new jobs within four years.

“We are pleased with Kevin Charles Furniture’s decision to expand once again. These 75 new jobs demonstrate their commitment to Union County. We are thankful for Kevin Charles’ continued investment in our community and our people,” said Union County Board of Supervisors President Steve Watson.