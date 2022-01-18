The House leader also talks about his bill aimed at retaining health care workers in the state. Watch the interview.

Lawmakers hit the ground running in 2022, filing and passing bills within the first few weeks of returning to the Mississippi Capitol. Major topics like a teacher pay raise, cutting the state’s income tax, and medical marijuana have already begun moving through the chambers.

Speaker of the House Philip Gunn sat down with Y’all Politics to discuss the action the House has taken on their versions of a teacher pay raise and income tax bills. He emphasized the need for “transformative” policies that will impact Mississippians lives in a positive way.

Watch the full interview with Speaker Gunn below.