The Governor sent word of his intentions Wednesday morning after vetoing a similar bill last year.

Late Wednesday morning, Governor Tate Reeves’ office told Y’all Politics that he now has no objections to a bill that is akin to a piece of legislation he vetoed in 2021 that would enact a pilot program whereby the Mississippi Real Estate Commission would use staff attorneys from the Attorney General’s office as hearing officers when dealing with certain complaints.

“Governor Reeves has told lawmakers he does not have any objections this year, after buying the parties involved a year to try and settle their differences,” Governor Reeves’ spokesperson Bailey Martin said.

The updated bill, SB 2097, authored by State Senator Daniel Sparks (R), passed the Mississippi Senate last week on a 49-1 vote.

The Senate’s latest action comes after the Governor’s veto last year was largely intended to allow all of the interested parties, from the Commission to the trade associations, time to discuss the details of the legislation to ensure it met the needs at hand prior to it being enacted.

In his veto message last year, Governor Reeves encouraged all stakeholders to come together for a discussion in order to reach a solution prior to the 2022 Legislative session. However, indications are those involved did not heed that call, leaving lawmakers to provide a remedy.

Senator Sparks told Y’all Politics on Wednesday that the bill solves a variety of concerns within the Commission and as it pertains to licensees. He was disappointed that the interested parties did not address the issues as hand prior to the start of the session as Governor requested, leaving lawmakers to take action in a similar manner once again.

“This bill is and has been a due process bill for licensees,” Sparks said. “The Governor’s veto message recognized the absence of a standard of proof and lack of written policies and procedures. As session began, these deficiencies had not been addressed and we returned with a legislative remedy.”

The Senator worked with the Governor’s office on the matter while the Legislature was out of session. He believes that coordination led to an improved bill.

“I appreciate the communication from the Governor’s office over the past few months as we worked to make a better bill,” Senator Sparks said.

The legislation now heads to the House where lawmakers there will consider the measure.

Based on the Governor’s comments today, it is likely that if left as is Reeves would sign the bill should it reach his desk.