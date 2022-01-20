The Dixie National Rodeo takes place February 11 through February 13, and February 16 through February 19 in the Coliseum.

Today, the 57th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show officially gets underway at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, beginning with the Dixie National Horse and Mule Color Bonanza Show.

“We are excited to kick-off the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo presented by our title sponsor Southern AgCredit,” says Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “Over the next month, thousands of people will be making their way to the Mississippi State Fairgrounds for the many events and shows taking place. Having the Dixie National Rodeo take place over two weekends will give rodeo fans more opportunities to experience the ‘Greatest Show on Dirt.’ This year will include all the usual fan-favorites, such as the Dixie National Rodeo Parade and the Junior Sale of Champions, as well as the first-ever Spring Edition of the Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo and Dixie National Rodeo Days.”

The Dixie National Livestock Show will kick-off with the Dixie National Horse and Mule Color Bonanza Show, taking place Thursday, January 20, through Sunday, January 23, in the Kirk Fordice Equine Center. The show begins at 8:00 a.m. each day and features mules of different colors and sizes, long-eared donkeys, along with Pinto, Palomino, and American Ranch horses.

The Junior Round-Up Livestock Shows run Tuesday, February 1, through Wednesday, February 9, and will conclude with the Junior Sale of Champions on Thursday, February 10. Open livestock shows begin Saturday, February 12, and conclude Tuesday, February 15. The Dixie National Quarter Horse Show taking place Tuesday, February 15, through Sunday, February 20, will conclude the livestock and equine shows.

The Dixie National Rodeo takes place Friday, February 11, through Sunday, February 13 and Wednesday, February 16, through Saturday, February 19, in the Coliseum with performances by Dylan Scott, Joe Nichols, The Gatlin Brothers, Justin Moore, Neal McCoy, Gary Allan and The Bellamy Brothers. Tickets can be purchased at the Coliseum Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com/dixie-national-rodeo-tickets/artist/848320.

This year’s Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo will include several new events. The Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks will hold the Spring Edition of the Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo in the Mississippi Trade Mart during the first weekend of the Dixie National Rodeo, February 11-13. The all-new Dixie National Rodeo Days will take place the second weekend of the rodeo, February 16-19 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., in the Mississippi Trade Mart. During Rodeo Days, rodeo fans can shop and learn about all things agriculture and rodeo.

For more information on the rodeo, concerts and schedules, download the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo mobile app, visit www.dixienational.org, “like” the Dixie National Livestock Show & Rodeo page on Facebook, or call 601-961-4000.

Release from the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce.