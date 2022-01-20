The Senator also offers his thoughts on the recent SCOTUS block of Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate and the upcoming 2022 midterms. Watch the interview.

Mississippi’s senior U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R) joined Y’all Politics on Thursday morning to provide insight into the vote the night before that sustained the filibuster in the U.S. Senate and defeated the Democrats’ attempt at federalizing elections.

Senator Wicker also talked about his visit this week to Ukraine as tensions rise in the region with Russian troops looming at their border. The Senator offered his thoughts on President Joe Biden’s recent remarks, noting the need to remain strongly opposed to any Russian aggression toward Ukraine.

In addition, Wicker commented on the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that blocked President Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate on businesses and looked ahead to the 2022 midterms where Republicans appear poised to make gains in Congress.

Watch the full interview with Senator Wicker below.