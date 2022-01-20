The hybrid scheduling option is available through March 11, 2022.

Today, the Mississippi State Board of Education announced that if needed, school districts will be able to use hybrid scheduling to minimize the current spread of COVID-19.

The hybrid scheduling option can only be used to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and will be available through March 11, 2022. Back in August 2021, the SBE allowed school districts to use hybrid scheduling through October 31, 2021.

“The Mississippi Department of Education asked the State Board to temporarily allow hybrid scheduling to give school districts that needed it an additional strategy to help educate students safely,” said Dr. Carey Wright, the State Superintendent of Education.

If data show that an extension is needed past March 11, 2022, SBE says that it may consider extending the option of hybrid scheduling.

The SBE set two policies that call for all school districts to resume in-person instruction as the primary mode of teaching for the 2021-22 school year. Before the start of the school year, the Board set requirements for districts that choose to offer a virtual learning option and established standards for virtual learning days. You can view the district operation plans here.

During the week of January 10-14, the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) reported that across 678 schools in the state, the total COVID-19 positive students since January 2022 reached 14,137. The total outbreaks since January 2022 reached 468.

As a requirement of the American Rescue Plan Act school districts receiving funds must develop a plan for the safe return to in-person instruction and continuity of services.

School districts are required to update their plans at least every six months through September 30, 2023. You can find district plans for the 2021-22 school year here.