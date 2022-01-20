The funds are to be used to reduce burnout and promote mental health and wellness among health care workforce.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) is being granted $2,955,746 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to help health care organizations establish, improve, or expand evidence-informed programs and practices to promote mental health and well-being among the health workforce, including their employees.

The funds come from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). They are awarding over $100 million in funding across the country for similar efforts.

UMMC is the only Mississippi organization receiving the funding.

In a release from HHS, officials say the funds are to improve the retention of health care workers and help respond to the nation’s critical staffing needs by reducing burnout and promoting mental health and wellness among the health care workforce.

“I have traveled to many health centers across the country and know that the COVID-19 pandemic has intensified issues that have long been a source of stress for frontline health care workers — from increased patient volumes to long working hours,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in a press release. “This funding reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to ensuring we have enough critical frontline workers by supporting health care providers now and beyond as they face burnout and mental health challenges. We will continue to promote the well-being of those who have made so many sacrifices to keep others well.”

In addition, HRSA is awarding $6 million to George Washington University to provide tailored training and technical assistance to today’s awardees, including UMMC in Mississippi.