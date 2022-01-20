The company is creating 250 jobs with a corporate investment of $90 million.

Walmart is locating a fulfillment center in Olive Branch to support its rapidly increasing supply chain network and e-Commerce business. The project is a $90 million corporate investment and will create 250 jobs.

“This significant investment by Walmart – in both a new fulfillment center and in DeSoto County’s workforce – is important to the overall economy of the region and the entire state,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Hundreds of new employees at the Olive Branch fulfillment center will strengthen the local tax base, building stronger communities throughout the region that will benefit generations of Mississippians to come.”

The new fulfillment center, which will encompass more than 1 million square feet, will store merchandise that is picked, packed and shipped directly to customers. Walmart currently operates two distribution centers in Mississippi, both of which are focused on receiving, storing and distributing merchandise to Walmart stores. The new fulfillment center is part of a broader initiative by Walmart to add more capacity into its supply chain as the retailer prepares for future growth.

“Walmart is proud to welcome its newest fulfillment center to the city of Olive Branch as we continue to grow our national supply chain network and eCommerce capabilities in the mid-South. The new facility will store millions of items from Walmart’s everyday low-priced merchandise, which will be ready to be shipped directly to customers with the great speed that they expect,” said Steve Miller, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Operations, Walmart U.S.

The Mississippi Development Authority certified Walmart for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is designated for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands.

“Northwest Mississippi is an ideal location for companies with extensive shipping needs, like Walmart. The region offers an abundance of transportation options, as well as a dedicated workforce, so Walmart will certainly benefit from these and other business advantages, ensuring the retailer continues to get products to consumers as quickly as possible,” said MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp. “MDA appreciates our partners at the DeSoto County Economic Development Council, DeSoto County and the city of Olive Branch. Their leadership and commitment to economic development is evident as we celebrate another economic development win for Mississippi.”

DeSoto County and the city of Olive Branch also are assisting with the project.

“Olive Branch is excited about Walmart’s investment in our city and looks forward to a continued positive partnership. Hundreds of employees from our area teaming with Walmart to successfully operate this new fulfillment center speaks volumes about Olive Branch’s workforce potential and amenities. Not only does the local economy benefit, but the supply chain of the United States is strengthened by this partnership,” said Mayor Ken Adams of Olive Branch.

DeSoto County Board of Supervisors President Michael Lee agreed with the Mayor.

“The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors is excited about Walmart’s $90 million investment in DeSoto County and its workforce. These good-paying jobs will allow people to live and work in DeSoto County for generations to come,” said Lee.

Walmart operates 86 retail stores and employs more than 25,000 workers in Mississippi. The retailer currently is hiring for positions at the new Olive Branch facility, which is slated to open this spring.