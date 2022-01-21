Revered seeks to provide nationwide Republican campaign human resources services. Watch the interview.

Nathan Calvert, a native Mississippian, has launched a streamlined solution for Republican campaign hiring. Revered is an onboarding platform that manages recruitment, facilitates hiring, provides Human Resources services tailored to an individual campaign’s needs. These services include onboarding procedures, personalized campaign HR handbooks, workplace training, and payroll options.

Calvert joined Y’all Politics on Friday to talk about the new organization’s first-of-its-kind profile-based platform that provides campaigns the ability to search for operatives by region and skillset. He says the portal also allows operatives and job seekers to search the profiles of campaigns that are actively hiring.

To learn more about Revered, watch the interview below and visit Revered online here.