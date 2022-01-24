The Democratic Response is expected to be given by Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons.

On Tuesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will deliver his 2022 State of the State address at the Capitol as lawmakers continue to work through the session on a laundry list of priorities, including a medical marijuana bill, teacher pay raises, elimination of the state income tax, the initiative process, redistricting and more.

A release from the Governor’s office announcing the address says Reeves will discuss Mississippi’s successes in the face of the pandemic and give a vision for the year ahead.

According to House Minority Leader Robert Johnson (D), the Democratic Response to Governor Reeves’ State of the State is expected to be delivered by Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons, brother of State Senator Derrick Simmons (D). Senator Simmons is the chairman of the Senate Democratic Caucus.

Mayor Simmons took office in 2016 and is in his second term. He is an active member of the Mississippi Municipal Leage, the Delta Council, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and the Washington County Democratic Party.

Governor Reeves’ annual address to lawmakers and the state will start at 4 p.m. Mayor Simmon’s Democratic Response will follow the conclusion of the Governor’s remarks.

A live stream of the event will be available here.