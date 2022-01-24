White says that MDOT faces staffing, funding challenges.

On Monday, Brad White, Mississippi Department of Transportation Executive Director, spoke at the Stennis Capitol Press Forum. White discussed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and updated attendees on the status of MDOT.

White said that the thing that helped MDOT tremendously was the Legislature recognizing the need for further investment in Mississippi’s transportation system over the last couple of years. Programs such as the Emergency Road and Bridge program and the Lottery Fund have helped communities across the state as well as the Department.

President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law in November 2021. The legislation provided a historic investment in the country’s infrastructure priorities: roads and bridges, rail, transit, ports, airports, the electric grid, water systems, and broadband.

White said that he was concerned due to the awarding of many economic stimulus packages, relating to COVID-19, in the last couple of years that people believe that it was purely an economic stimulus package.

The Executive Director said that this was not just a “windfall” of money, but instead the funds do come with strings attached and MDOT does have to follow the federal guidelines. However, it will help to narrow the Department’s funding gap and meet the needs around the state.

Executive Director White also discussed the two main issues that MDOT faces today: staffing and funding.

@MississippiDOT Executive Director Brad White says the primary issue now for the agency is being able to recruit and retain a workforce that carry out the projects to completion. pic.twitter.com/0tp0dzfC6H — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) January 24, 2022