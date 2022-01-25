Announcement will take place at 10 a.m. today.

Century Club Charities is the host organization of Mississippi’s PGA Tour event, the Sanderson Farms Championship. The group has raised more than $19 million for Children’s Hospital of Mississippi, through annual giving to Friends of Children’s Hospital, and other Mississippi charities over the years.

The tournament has been part of the PGA Tour schedule since 1968 and has been a part of the FedExCup for 12 years. Sanderson Farms, the nation’s third largest poultry producer based in Laurel, Mississippi, is the title sponsor.

Today at 10 a.m., Century Club Charities will present a check from proceeds raised during the 2021 tournament to Friends of Children’s Hospital, a fundraising organization for Children’s of Mississippi, which includes the state’s only children’s hospital. The presentation will take place in the Community Room of the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi and will be livestreamed on the Children’s of Mississippi Facebook page here.

The 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship took place from September 27th through October 3, 2021.

You can watch the livestream below: