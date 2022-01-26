The RESTORE Hangar is among nearly 66,000 square feet of hangar space that was built, acquired at Stennis International in the past year.

On Wednesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and U.S. Congressman Steven Palazzo joined local officials and industry representatives at Stennis International Airport for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the RESTORE Hangar.

The new 24,000-square-foot hangar includes utility rooms, restrooms and a foam fire suppression system and is adjacent to the main terminal. The RESTORE Hangar is among nearly 66,000 square feet of hangar space that was built or acquired at Stennis International in the past year.

“When it comes to RESTORE Act funds, my top priority will always be ensuring every penny meant for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast, goes to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The RESTORE Hangar will be an important part of our multilayered strategy to propel Mississippi’s economy to new heights. It highlights what we can achieve with effective partnerships at the federal, state, and local levels. I look forward to working with all of our partners to make sure Mississippi’s Gulf Coast remains a premier destination for the aviation and aerospace industries.”

“Port and Harbor Commission is committed to being the cornerstone of Mississippi’s aviation industry,” CEO Bill Cotter. “Thanks to the support of federal, state and local partners, we invested over $5 million in this project to support business operations and continued growth.”

Congressman Steven Palazzo said that the the new hangar at Stennis International Airport is an embodiment of the great investments that the RESTORE Act has brought to south Mississippi since it was passed by Congress in 2012.

“This bill was intended to revitalize our Gulf Coast communities, and through projects like this state-of-the-art hangar, it is doing just that,” Congressman Palazzo said. “I’m proud to see a piece of legislation that I championed bringing so many new jobs to our home and that this community airport remains a premiere destination for aviation, military, and industry partners.”