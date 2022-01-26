Senators Wicker and Hyde-Smith, along with Congressman Palazzo, promote Mississippi’s workforce and push for commitment to shipbuilding from Biden Administration.

U.S. Secretary of Navy Carlos Del Toro visited Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding to tour the facility and hear directly from company and state leaders on the role the Pascagoula yard plays in defending America’s freedoms and providing significant economic benefit to not only the Coast economy, but Mississippi and the entire region.

Del Toro is no stranger to the Ingalls. He previously served in the U.S. Navy and was assigned the Pascagoula at one point in his career.

Joining Secretary Del Toro on his tour were Mississippi U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith as well as Congressman Steven Palazzo of the 4th Congressional District in South Mississippi.

Y’all Politics was on hand to speak with the officials following their tour of LPD 29. See what they had to say in the social media clips linked below:

Secretary Del Toro talks about his time at Ingalls earlier in his career

Secretary Del Toro talks about the role Ingalls plays in building America’s maritime dominance on the world stage is key.

Secretary Del Toro says we don’t know what’s in the mind of Russian President Putin but the Department of Defense and the Navy will be prepared to defend our U.S. ally Ukraine if called upon.

Congressman Palazzo, Senator Wicker and Senator Hyde-Smith say they believe there is a bipartisan agreement amongst their colleagues in Congress that providing for the nation’s defense is critical.

Senator Hyde-Smith, Senator Wicker and Congressman Palazzo say Ingalls in Pascagoula not only builds the ships that protect America’s freedom but they provide a huge economic benefit to the City of Pascagoula, Jackson County, the state of Mississippi and the entire region.

Senator Wicker says he hopes the Biden Administration and the Navy Secretary will listen to the admirals and generals who say America needs a minimum 355-ship Navy. Senator Hyde-Smith and Congressman Palazzo agree, saying we must maintain our maritime strength and presence around the world.