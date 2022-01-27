The Commissioner also offered his thoughts on legislation prohibiting COVID vaccine mandates pending in the Legislature and promoted the Dixie National Rodeo. Watch the interview.

Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson joined Y’all Politics on Thursday to express his appreciation to lawmakers for removing MDAC from the medical marijuana program. He said he has been in talks with Dr. Thomas Dobbs at the State Department of Health and will offer any advice MSDH may need along the way.

Gipson also offered his thoughts on legislation pending in the Legislature that would prohibit the state and local governments from imposing COVID mandates on the people of Mississippi. He has been an outspoken supporter of such bills and believes the people of Mississippi deserve that protection from government outreach.

The Ag Commissioner then took a minute to promote the Dixie National Rodeo coming to Jackson in February. Gipson says it is among the top rodeos in the world and invites all Mississippians to come out to enjoy the show. Tickets are available online here.

Watch the full interview with Commissioner Gipson below.