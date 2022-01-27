He will advise energy infrastructure executive teams on business development strategy and private sector connectivity.

Jeremy Miller is joining Bryant Songy Snell as a new partner in the firm. He brings with him a portfolio of clients in the energy sector and will continue to advise energy infrastructure executive teams on business development strategy and private sector connectivity.

Described as a detail-oriented project developer and manager of relationship, Miller has an extensive knowledge base in contracts, estimating, project management, business development, field operations, safety management, and quality processes primarily related to energy infrastructure construction, maintenance, and rehabilitation.

Miller spent 15 years at one of America’s largest pipeline infrastructure companies where he held various roles, including project management and business development, on the executive team. He has worked on energy infrastructure projects across the country

from Arizona to Maryland to Texas, and many states in between.

As a native of Mississippi, Miller grew up in the rural Jefferson Davis County community of Society Hill and has claimed Hattiesburg as home since college. He attended the University of Southern Mississippi where he attained a degree in Construction Engineering Technology. Upon graduation, Miller began his career in energy infrastructure construction with M.G. Dyess, Inc. where he started as a field engineer and held various positions including Estimator, Project Engineer, Project Manager, Senior Project Manager, and subsequently Manager of Support Services whereby he maintained oversight of all ongoing and future contracts and projects for both the pipeline and electric power groups across the United States.

