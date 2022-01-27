Chief Justice Randolph extends emergency order regarding COVID-19 through February

Chief Justice Mike Randolph has issued Emergency Administrative Order 27 on January 27 regarding COVID-19 safeguards. The order will extend all COVID-19 protocol in Mississippi courts for another month. It also allows individual judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Feb 25.

This is one of many orders implemented by the MS Supreme Court since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020. These orders come after guidance by health authorities. This current order says that judges who preside over drug intervention courts also have authority to modify scheduling of drug testing and home supervision of participants through February 25.

The order will leave in effect the other safety provisions that began in August. That includes the use of teleconferencing, videoconferencing and electronic filing to limit in-person contact in courts, and allowing felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings and probation violation hearings to be conducted remotely by way of interactive audiovisual equipment.