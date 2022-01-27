The Jackson County State Senator along with Jackson County Sheriff Ezell and Coast police officer Brooks are the only ones to qualify to run so far. Qualifying ends March 1st.

The latest round of campaign finance reports is about to drop from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) as the 2022 midterms begin to heat up in the weeks ahead. Reports are due on January 31st and reflect the prior quarter’s fundraising, meaning from October to December 2021.

The biggest race to watch in Mississippi is in the 4th Congressional District, as six Republicans have announced runs against incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo. Two Democrats, a Libertarian and an Independent have also stated their intentions to seek the seat.

State Senator Brice Wiggins (R) announced he was running for the 4th Congressional seat at the end of October 2021. In eight weeks, his campaign has raised over $125,000 for his bid. In a release provided to Y’all Politics, Wiggins says he was pleased with the initial finance reporting as it shows people are taking notice of his campaign.

“We went from $0 to over $125,000 in just over two months,” said Wiggins. “Our campaign is resonating with people throughout the Fourth Congressional District. That total came from almost every county in the district.”

Wiggins’ campaign says the donor list includes a combination of maximum donations of $2,900 per person for the primary, those under the $200 level, and a large number in between.

Notably, Wiggins also filed a report at the state level which reflects a total of over $196,000 in his state Senate campaign fund.

By comparison and based on the previous FEC filings (July through September 2021), Wiggins appears to be on track with or above others who have announced for the 4th District race.

Incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo (R) last reported cash on hand of $305,000. According to the FEC, he raised just over $213,000 from the beginning of January to the end of September in 2021.

Other Republicans who have announced their intention to run for the South Mississippi seat reported sizable hauls but were buoyed by large personal loans. Coast businessman Clay Wagner showed a cash on hand of $212,000 but noted a loan of $150,000. Wagner reported just over $62,000 in donations last period. Carl Boyanton reported having $536,000 cash on hand but that is less than the loan he received of $550,000. Boyanton generated just over $14,000 in actual donations.

The two exceptions to this are Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell and Raymond Brooks. Ezell’s campaign reported $152,000 cash on hand, with all coming through donations, based on the previous reporting. Brooks also reported only receiving donations, showing $19,000 raised and $11,000 cash on hand.

No campaign finance reports are shown filed with the FEC for Dr. Louis Charles Hook, another Republican who previously announced the intent to run.

To date, the Mississippi Republican Party is reporting that only Wiggins, Ezell and Brooks have actually qualified to run in the 2022 midterms.

The Mississippi Democratic Party has not released those who have filed to run as of yet. However, former Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree and David Sellers have announced runs. DuPree raising just over $7,000 in second quarter of 2021. Sellers has already filed his latest report that is now due, showing the Hattiesburg-area minister raised just under $11,000 and has nearly $7,500 cash on hand.

Qualifying for the 2022 Congressional Elections end on March 1st. The Primary is set for June 7th and the General Election will be November 8th.