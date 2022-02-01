Bomb threats on HBCU’s across the nation on the first day of Black History Month.

On Tuesday, bomb threats were made against five Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Mississippi. Jackson State Univerisity, Alcorn State University, Tougaloo College, Mississippi Valley State University, and Rust College reported threats on social media to alert students, faculty and staff.

Hinds Community College chose to close down their campuses as a precaution after the threats were made public.

The threats came in around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, which also happens to be the first day of Black History Month. According to a Twitter thread by Governor Tate Reeves, the threats were not unique to Mississippi but were made across the nation.

According to WLBT, there were threats reported in other states at Albany State University in Georgia; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Bowie State University in Maryland; Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana; Bethune-Cookman University in Florida; and Delaware State University. All are historically black institutions.

“We take every threat seriously and will do everything in our power to investigate and assist in bringing the full story to light to keep Mississippians safe,” said Reeves.

U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson also took to Twitter to alert the public of the threats. He said “each institution should be a safe place for students to grow and learn.”

Each institution should be a safe place for students to grow and learn. The bomb threats to the HBCUs deserve a full investigation, particularly given the dynamic terrorism threat. Students and staff members should feel safe on campus and not subjected to violence and fear. pic.twitter.com/Q78J7i96us — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) February 1, 2022

Congressman Michael Guest took to Facebook to show his support of law enforcement who responded to the threats.