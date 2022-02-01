Unborn children would be able to be claimed under tax credits.

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith is an original cosponsor of the Child Tax Credit for Pregnant Moms Act. This bill would allow pregnant moms to claim their unborn child under the Child Tax Credit.

The bill came forward on Monday and was presented by Senator Steve Daines (R). The legislation would be an expansion of the Child Tax Credit that was enacted as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. This credit was doubled for working families.

Click here to read the text of the Child Tax Credit for Pregnant Moms Act.

“Learning you’re bringing a baby into the world sets off a flurry of preparations. I think it makes sense to extend the Child Tax Credit for working families who are expecting children, to help them cover the significant costs associated with welcoming a baby into the family,” Hyde-Smith said.

Extending the Child Tax Credit would help working families and pregnant mothers offset some of the many costs that come with carrying a baby, everything from baby supplies to planning for the care of a newborn.

U.S. Senators John Boozman (R-Ark.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), and Tim Scott (R-S.C.) also cosponsored the bill.

Congressman Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.) cosponsored a companion measure introduced by Congressman Jason Smith (R-Mo.) in the House of Representatives.