The bill now moves onto the Senate

On Wednesday, House Bill 512 passed the Mississippi House by a vote of 112-2. The bill seeks to remove the Department of Revenue from controlling the alcohol warehouse and create a new industry in Mississippi for alcohol wholesaling and warehousing.

The bill was authored by State Representative Trey Lamar (R), chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. He previously told Y’all Politics that it is the same bill that the House convincingly passed last year, HB 997.

“It would remove the legal prohibitions that currently exist and would allow businesses to invest millions in capital and create hundreds of jobs across our state,” Rep. Lamar told Y’all Politics in January. “Of importance, the package retail and restaurant industry would not be changed by this legislation except that they would make purchases through private companies instead of through the state government.”

Last year’s version of the bill was amended and passed by the Senate but went to conference where it died.

If this year’s bill passes the Senate and is signed by the Governor, this act would take effect and be in force from and after January 1, 2023.

You can read full copy of the bill below.

HOUSE BILL NO. 512 by yallpolitics