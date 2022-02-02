The Mississippi Legislature has returned to Jackson for the 2022 Legislative Session. Y’all Politics has compiled a list of bills that we anticipate to be pertinent to discussions throughout this year’s session.
This compilation will be updated, changed and added to as lawmakers continue their work under the dome.
HOUSE
Top Picks:
|HB 530
|The “Strategically Accelerating the Recruitment and Retention of Teachers (START) Act of 2022”; create.
1 1/11 (H) Referred To Appropriations
2 01/11 (H) Title Stuff Do Pass
3 01/12 (H) Passed {Vote}
4 01/13 (H) Transmitted To Senate
5 01/20 (S) Referred To Education;Appropriations
|HB 531
|Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2022; create.
1 01/11 (H) Referred To Ways and Means
2 01/11 (H) Title Suff Do Pass
3 01/12 (H) Amended
4 01/12 (H) Passed As Amended {Vote}
5 01/13 (H) Motion to Reconsider Entered (Lamar, Steverson)
6 01/13 (H) Reconsidered
7 01/13 (H) Amended
8 01/13 (H) Passed As Amended {Vote}
9 01/18 (H) Transmitted To Senate
10 01/28 (S) Referred To Finance
|HB 512
|Alcoholic beverages; remove DOR from being wholesale distributor, authorize issuance of wholesaler’s permits.
1 01/06 (H) Referred To Ways and Means
2 01/26 (H) Title Stuff Do Pass
3 02/02 (H) Passed
|HB 384
|Mississippi Congressional district; reapportion. PASSED
1 01/05 (H) Referred To Rules
2 01/05 (H) Title Stuff Do Pass
3 01/06 (H) Passed {Vote}
4 01/07 (H) Motion to Reconsider Entered (Johnson, Roberson, Currie)
5 01/10 (H) Motion to Reconsider Tabled
6 01/10 (H) Transmitted To Senate
7 01/10 (S) Referred To Rules
8 01/11 (S) Title Suff Do Pass
9 01/12 (S) Amendment Failed
10 01/12 (S) Passed {Vote}
11 01/13 (S) Returned For Enrolling
12 01/14 (H) Enrolled Bill Signed
13 01/17 (S) Enrolled Bill Signed
14 01/24 Approved by Governor
Law Enforcement/Corrections:
|HB 130
|Capitol police; authorize transfer of compensatory leave from previous agency. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Appropriations
DEAD
|HB 210
|Use of restitution centers by DOC; repeal and convert centers into post-release reentry centers. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Corrections;Appropriations
DEAD
|HB 233
|Mississippi Highway Patrol and MBN officers; increase salaries of. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Judiciary B;Appropriations
DEAD
|HB 419
|Mississippi Highway Patrol; increase pay. DEAD
01/05 (H) Referred To Appropriations
DEAD
|HB 434
|Appropriation; additional to DPS from Death Benefits Trust Fund to pay benefits covered under First Responder Act.
01/05 (H) Referred To Appropriations
|HB 211
|DOC; convert restitution centers to post-release reentry centers. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Corrections;Appropriations
DEAD
|HB 217
|Commutation of sentences; require for certain nonviolent offenders. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Corrections;Judiciary B
DEAD
|HB 225
|Workforce training, certain; provide for nonviolent offenders in regional correctional facilities. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Corrections
DEAD
Healthcare:
|HB 299
|Medicaid; provide continued eligibility for eligible women for up to 12 months postpartum. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Medicaid;Appropriations
DEAD
|HB 454
|Medicaid; increase reimbursement rate for providers of assisted living services. DEAD
01/05 (H) Referred To Medicaid;Appropriations
DEAD
|HB 108
|Medicaid; expand eligibility under federal Affordable Care Act. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Medicaid;Appropriations
DEAD
|HB 764
|“Mississippi Health Care Workers Retention Act of 2022”; create.
1 01/17 (H) Referred To Appropriations
2 01/27 (H) Title Suff Do Pass Comm Sub
3 02/02 (H) Committee Substitute Adopted
4 02/02 (H) Amended
5 02/02 (H) Passed As Amended
Education:
|HB 412
|Postsecondary educational institutions; require 50% in-person instruction as condition of receiving legislative appropriation. DEAD
01/05 (H) Referred To Appropriations
DEAD
|HB 415
|State Superintendent of Public Education; align salary of to no more than 150% of Governor’s salary. DEAD
01/05 (H) Referred To Education;Appropriations
DEAD
|HB 449
|State Parks; provide funding from net proceeds of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. DEAD
01/05 (H) Referred To Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks;Appropriations
DEAD
|HB 31
|Charter schools; reconstitute authorizer board and require formula to ensure equitable distribution of local funds.
1 01/04 (H) Referred To Education
2 01/31 (H) Title Suff Do Pass Comm Sub
|HB 78
|Trimester School Year Pilot Program; establish. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Education
DEAD
|HB 437
|The Teaching Racial and Universal Equality (TRUE) Act: enact to prohibit critical race theory from inclusion in public school curriculum. DEAD
01/05 (H) Referred To Education
DEAD
General:
|HB 225
|Workforce training, certain; provide for nonviolent offenders in regional correctional facilities. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Corrections
DEAD
|HB 178
|Marijuana possession; revise as civil penalty. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Judiciary B
DEAD
|HB 367
|Prostitution; penalize procurement of as a felony. DEAD
01/05 (H) Referred To Judiciary B
DEAD
|HB 206
|Minimum Wage; establish at $10.00 and set requirements for exemptions and overtime. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Workforce Development;Judiciary A
DEAD
|HB 627
|Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive Act; create.
01/14 (H) Referred To Ways and Means
|HB 231
|COVID-19 vaccine mandates; authorize employee exemptions from. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Public Health and Human Services
DEAD
SENATE
Top Picks:
|SB2001
|Mississippi congressional districts; reapportion. DEAD
01/04 (S) Title Stuff Do Pass
DEAD
|SB2033
|Recipients of Medicaid; extend postpartum coverage up to 12 months.
1 01/06 (S) Referred To Medicaid
2 01/26 (S) Title Suff Do Pass
|SB2095
|Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act; create.
1 01/11 (S) Referred To Public Health and Welfare
2 01/12 (S) Title Suff Do Pass
3 01/13 (S) Amended
4 01/13 (S) Passed As Amended {Vote}
5 01/13 (S) Immediate Release
6 01/13 (S) Motion to Reconsider Entered
7 01/17 (S) Motion to Reconsider Tabled
8 01/18 (S) Transmitted To House
9 01/19 (H) Referred To Drug Policy
10 01/19 (H) Title Suff Do Pass As Amended
11 01/19 (H) Amended
12 01/19 (H) Passed As Amended {Vote}
13 01/20 (H) Returned For Concurrence
14 01/25 (S) Decline to Concur/Invite Conf
15 01/25 (S) Immediate Release
16 01/25 (S) Conferees Named Bryan,Blackwell,Wiggins
17 01/25 (H) Conferees Named White,Mims,Yancey
18 01/25 (S) Conference Report Filed
19 01/25 (H) Conference Report Filed
20 01/26 (S) Conference Report Adopted {Vote}
21 01/26 (S) Immediate Release
22 01/26 (H) Conference Report Adopted {Vote}
23 01/27 (S) Enrolled Bill Signed
24 01/27 (H) Enrolled Bill Signed
25 01/27 Due From Governor 02/02/22
ARPA Funds:
|
S. B. No. 2862:
|Appropriation; Child Protective Services, Department of-ARPA funds.
1 01/17 (S) Referred To Appropriations
|
S. B. No. 2863:
|Appropriation; Mississippi Emergency Management Agency-ARPA funds.
1 01/17 (S) Referred To Appropriations
|S. B. No. 2864:
|Appropriation; National Guard,-ARPA funds.
1 01/17 (S) Referred To Appropriations
|S. B. No. 2865:
|Appropriation; Mental Health, Department of-ARPA funds
1 01/17 (S) Referred To Appropriations
Law Enforcement/Corrections:
|SB2120
|Department of Public Safety; revise salaries of officers.
01/13 (S) Referred To Appropriations
1 01/13 (S) Referred To Appropriations
|SB2166
|Sheriffs; increase annual salaries of. DEAD
01/13 (S) Referred To Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency;Appropriations
DEAD
Education:
|SB2089
|State Superintendent of Education; provide limitation on salary. DEAD
01/11 (S) Referred To Appropriations;Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
DEAD
|SB2113
|Critical Race Theory; prohibit.
1 01/12 (S) Referred To Education
2 01/20 (S) Title Stuff Do Pass Comm Sub
|SB2171
|“Critical race theory”; prohibit teaching of and expenditure of public funds for.
1 01/12 (S) Referred To Education
2 01/20 (S) Title Suff Do Pass Comm Sub
3 01/21 (S) Committee Substitute Adopted
4 01/21 (S) Passed {Vote}
5 01/24 (S) Transmitted To House
General:
|SB2045
|Anti-Covid Vaccine Mandate Act; create. DEAD
01/06 (S) Referred To Public Health and Welfare;Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
DEAD
|SB2046
|Mississippi Pregnant Workers Fairness Act; create. DEAD
01/06 (S) Referred To Labor;Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
DEAD
|SB2111
|Transgender 21 Act; enact. DEAD
01/12 (S) Referred To Public Health and Welfare;Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
DEAD
|SB2159
|Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive Act; create.
1 01/13 (S) Referred To Finance;Economic and Workforce Development
2 02/01 (S) DR – TSDPCS: FI To EC
3 02/01 (S) Title Suff Do Pass Comm Sub
|SB2175
|Child Protection Services social worker interviews with parents or children; require video and audio recordings. DEAD
01/13 (S) Referred To Public Health and Welfare
DEAD
|SB2495
|Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund; create.
1 01/17 (S) Referred To Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks
2 01/26 (S) Title STuff Do Pass Comm Sub
|SB2515
|State parks; transfer jurisdiction from WFP Department and Commission to Mississippi Department of Tourism.
1 01/17 (S) Referred To Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks
2 02/01 (S) Title Suff Do Pass