The Mississippi Legislature has returned to Jackson for the 2022 Legislative Session. Y’all Politics has compiled a list of bills that we anticipate to be pertinent to discussions throughout this year’s session.

This compilation will be updated, changed and added to as lawmakers continue their work under the dome.

HOUSE

Top Picks: 

HB 530 The “Strategically Accelerating the Recruitment and Retention of Teachers (START) Act of 2022”; create.
1 1/11 (H) Referred To Appropriations
2   01/11 (H) Title Stuff Do Pass
3   01/12 (H) Passed    {Vote}
4   01/13 (H) Transmitted To Senate
5   01/20 (S) Referred To Education;Appropriations

 

HB 531

 

 Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2022; create.
1   01/11 (H) Referred To Ways and Means
2   01/11 (H) Title Suff Do Pass
3   01/12 (H) Amended
4   01/12 (H) Passed As Amended    {Vote}
5   01/13 (H) Motion to Reconsider Entered (Lamar, Steverson)
6   01/13 (H) Reconsidered
7   01/13 (H) Amended
8   01/13 (H) Passed As Amended    {Vote}
9   01/18 (H) Transmitted To Senate
10   01/28 (S) Referred To Finance

 

HB 512 Alcoholic beverages; remove DOR from being wholesale distributor, authorize issuance of wholesaler’s permits.
1   01/06 (H) Referred To Ways and Means
2   01/26 (H) Title Stuff Do Pass
3   02/02 (H) Passed

 

HB 384 Mississippi Congressional district; reapportion. PASSED
1   01/05 (H) Referred To Rules
2   01/05 (H) Title Stuff Do Pass
3   01/06 (H) Passed    {Vote}
4   01/07 (H) Motion to Reconsider Entered (Johnson, Roberson, Currie)
5   01/10 (H) Motion to Reconsider Tabled
6   01/10 (H) Transmitted To Senate
7   01/10 (S) Referred To Rules
8   01/11 (S) Title Suff Do Pass
9   01/12 (S) Amendment Failed
10   01/12 (S) Passed    {Vote}
11   01/13 (S) Returned For Enrolling
12   01/14 (H) Enrolled Bill Signed
13   01/17 (S) Enrolled Bill Signed
 14   01/24 Approved by Governor

Law Enforcement/Corrections:

HB 130 Capitol police; authorize transfer of compensatory leave from previous agency. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Appropriations

DEAD

 

HB 210 Use of restitution centers by DOC; repeal and convert centers into post-release reentry centers. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Corrections;Appropriations

DEAD

 

HB 233 Mississippi Highway Patrol and MBN officers; increase salaries of. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Judiciary B;Appropriations

DEAD

 

HB 419 Mississippi Highway Patrol; increase pay. DEAD
01/05 (H) Referred To Appropriations

DEAD

 

HB 434 Appropriation; additional to DPS from Death Benefits Trust Fund to pay benefits covered under First Responder Act.
01/05 (H) Referred To Appropriations

 

HB 211 DOC; convert restitution centers to post-release reentry centers. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Corrections;Appropriations

DEAD

 

HB 217 Commutation of sentences; require for certain nonviolent offenders. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Corrections;Judiciary B

DEAD

 

HB 225 Workforce training, certain; provide for nonviolent offenders in regional correctional facilities. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Corrections

DEAD

Healthcare: 

HB 299 Medicaid; provide continued eligibility for eligible women for up to 12 months postpartum. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Medicaid;Appropriations

DEAD

 

HB 454 Medicaid; increase reimbursement rate for providers of assisted living services. DEAD
01/05 (H) Referred To Medicaid;Appropriations

DEAD

 

HB 108 Medicaid; expand eligibility under federal Affordable Care Act. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Medicaid;Appropriations

DEAD

HB 764 “Mississippi Health Care Workers Retention Act of 2022”; create.
1   01/17 (H) Referred To Appropriations
2   01/27 (H) Title Suff Do Pass Comm Sub
3   02/02 (H) Committee Substitute Adopted
4   02/02 (H) Amended
5   02/02 (H) Passed As Amended

Education: 

HB 412 Postsecondary educational institutions; require 50% in-person instruction as condition of receiving legislative appropriation. DEAD
01/05 (H) Referred To Appropriations

DEAD

 

HB 415 State Superintendent of Public Education; align salary of to no more than 150% of Governor’s salary. DEAD
01/05 (H) Referred To Education;Appropriations

DEAD

 

HB 449 State Parks; provide funding from net proceeds of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. DEAD
01/05 (H) Referred To Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks;Appropriations

DEAD

 

HB 31 Charter schools; reconstitute authorizer board and require formula to ensure equitable distribution of local funds. 
1   01/04 (H) Referred To Education
2   01/31 (H) Title Suff Do Pass Comm Sub

 

HB 78 Trimester School Year Pilot Program; establish. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Education

DEAD

 

HB 437 The Teaching Racial and Universal Equality (TRUE) Act: enact to prohibit critical race theory from inclusion in public school curriculum. DEAD
01/05 (H) Referred To Education

DEAD

 

General: 

HB 225 Workforce training, certain; provide for nonviolent offenders in regional correctional facilities. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Corrections

DEAD

 

HB 178 Marijuana possession; revise as civil penalty. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Judiciary B

DEAD

 

HB 367 Prostitution; penalize procurement of as a felony. DEAD
01/05 (H) Referred To Judiciary B

DEAD

 

HB 206 Minimum Wage; establish at $10.00 and set requirements for exemptions and overtime. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Workforce Development;Judiciary A

DEAD

 

HB 627 Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive Act; create.
01/14 (H) Referred To Ways and Means

 

HB 231 COVID-19 vaccine mandates; authorize employee exemptions from. DEAD
01/04 (H) Referred To Public Health and Human Services

DEAD

SENATE

Top Picks:

SB2001 Mississippi congressional districts; reapportion. DEAD
01/04 (S) Title Stuff Do Pass

DEAD

 

SB2033 Recipients of Medicaid; extend postpartum coverage up to 12 months.
1   01/06 (S) Referred To Medicaid
2   01/26 (S) Title Suff Do Pass

 

SB2095 Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act; create.
1   01/11 (S) Referred To Public Health and Welfare
2   01/12 (S) Title Suff Do Pass
3   01/13 (S) Amended
4   01/13 (S) Passed As Amended    {Vote}
5   01/13 (S) Immediate Release
6   01/13 (S) Motion to Reconsider Entered
7   01/17 (S) Motion to Reconsider Tabled
8   01/18 (S) Transmitted To House
9   01/19 (H) Referred To Drug Policy
10   01/19 (H) Title Suff Do Pass As Amended
11   01/19 (H) Amended
12   01/19 (H) Passed As Amended    {Vote}
13   01/20 (H) Returned For Concurrence
14   01/25 (S) Decline to Concur/Invite Conf
15   01/25 (S) Immediate Release
16   01/25 (S) Conferees Named Bryan,Blackwell,Wiggins
17   01/25 (H) Conferees Named White,Mims,Yancey
18   01/25 (S) Conference Report Filed
19   01/25 (H) Conference Report Filed
20   01/26 (S) Conference Report Adopted    {Vote}
21   01/26 (S) Immediate Release
22   01/26 (H) Conference Report Adopted    {Vote}
23   01/27 (S) Enrolled Bill Signed
24   01/27 (H) Enrolled Bill Signed
25   01/27 Due From Governor 02/02/22

 

ARPA Funds: 


S. B. No. 2862:		 Appropriation; Child Protective Services, Department of-ARPA funds.

1   01/17 (S) Referred To Appropriations
2   01/20 (S) Title Suff Do Pass
3   01/24 (S) Passed    {Vote}
4   01/25 (S) Motion to Reconsider Entered
5   02/02 (S) Motion to Reconsider Tabled
6   02/02 (S) Transmitted To House
7   02/02 (H) Referred To Appropriations

 


S. B. No. 2863:		 Appropriation; Mississippi Emergency Management Agency-ARPA funds.

1   01/17 (S) Referred To Appropriations
2   01/20 (S) Title Suff Do Pass
3   01/24 (S) Passed    {Vote}
4   01/25 (S) Transmitted To House
5   02/02 (H) Referred To Appropriations

 

S. B. No. 2864: Appropriation; National Guard,-ARPA funds.

1   01/17 (S) Referred To Appropriations
2   01/20 (S) Title Suff Do Pass
3   01/24 (S) Passed    {Vote}
4   01/25 (S) Transmitted To House
5   02/02 (H) Referred To Appropriations

 

S. B. No. 2865: Appropriation; Mental Health, Department of-ARPA funds

1   01/17 (S) Referred To Appropriations
2   01/20 (S) Title Suff Do Pass
3   01/24 (S) Passed    {Vote}
4   01/25 (S) Motion to Reconsider Entered
5   02/02 (S) Motion to Reconsider Tabled
6   02/02 (S) Transmitted To House
7   02/02 (H) Referred To Appropriations

Law Enforcement/Corrections:

SB2120 Department of Public Safety; revise salaries of officers.
01/13 (S) Referred To Appropriations

1   01/13 (S) Referred To Appropriations
2   01/20 (S) Title Suff Do Pass Comm Su

 

SB2166 Sheriffs; increase annual salaries of. DEAD
01/13 (S) Referred To Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency;Appropriations

DEAD

Education: 

SB2089 State Superintendent of Education; provide limitation on salary. DEAD
01/11 (S) Referred To Appropriations;Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency

DEAD

 

SB2113 Critical Race Theory; prohibit.
1   01/12 (S) Referred To Education
2   01/20 (S) Title Stuff Do Pass Comm Sub

 

SB2171 “Critical race theory”; prohibit teaching of and expenditure of public funds for.
1   01/12 (S) Referred To Education
2   01/20 (S) Title Suff Do Pass Comm Sub
3   01/21 (S) Committee Substitute Adopted
4   01/21 (S) Passed    {Vote}
5   01/24 (S) Transmitted To House

General: 

SB2045 Anti-Covid Vaccine Mandate Act; create. DEAD
01/06 (S) Referred To Public Health and Welfare;Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency

DEAD

 

SB2046 Mississippi Pregnant Workers Fairness Act; create. DEAD
01/06 (S) Referred To Labor;Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency

DEAD

 

SB2111 Transgender 21 Act; enact. DEAD
01/12 (S) Referred To Public Health and Welfare;Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency

DEAD

 

SB2159 Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive Act; create.
1   01/13 (S) Referred To Finance;Economic and Workforce Development
2   02/01 (S) DR – TSDPCS: FI To EC
3   02/01 (S) Title Suff Do Pass Comm Sub

 

SB2175 Child Protection Services social worker interviews with parents or children; require video and audio recordings. DEAD
01/13 (S) Referred To Public Health and Welfare

DEAD

 

SB2495 Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund; create.
1   01/17 (S) Referred To Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks
2   01/26 (S) Title STuff Do Pass Comm Sub

 

SB2515 State parks; transfer jurisdiction from WFP Department and Commission to Mississippi Department of Tourism.
1   01/17 (S) Referred To Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks
2   02/01 (S) Title Suff Do Pass

