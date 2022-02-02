“This is a crisis of President Biden’s own making. We can fix it,” Hyde-Smith declares.

On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) joined a news conference and said that Congress must take strong action to overcome inaction by the Biden Administration to secure the southern border.

Hyde-Smith said that said that the record-breaking crisis of illegal crossings by migrants, criminals, and illicit drugs into the United States is “beyond a cause for alarm.”

“It is incredible that we are continuing to have press conferences to bring this to the attention of the President of the United States,” Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said. “There is a major crisis going on at the border and to think two million people have come across that border illegally and the drug issues that are being compounded, as you’ve heard about that already, and the crimes that are being committed.”

“It is beyond a cause for alarm,” Hyde-Smith continued. “It is truly a direct result of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris doing nothing about this at all. They are feeding into this crisis. They stopped the border wall. They have totally undercut the border agents, and they refuse to go down there. I am with Senator Lankford, that this is a crisis by design, that it is purposely created.”

Hyde-Smith stated on Twitter that the “inaction has led to more than 2 million illegal crossings (249% increase in Dec. ’21 alone) and billions in taxpayer dollars to process. We know we can fix it. We must fix it!”

At the news event, Hyde-Smith also advocated for enactment of the Wall Act of 2021 (S.3146), a measure she cosponsored that would fully fund completion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

“It’s evident President Biden doesn’t have any intention of enforcing our immigration laws and is instead signaling that the border is open,” Hyde-Smith said in November. “We need the WALL Act to begin to get U.S. border security back on track. The fact that this bill is fully offset by clamping down on the abuse of benefits programs that shouldn’t go to those who are here illegally.”