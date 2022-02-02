The Tuesday deadline for general bills to be moved out of committee leaves a number of hot topics on the table.

On Tuesday, Mississippi legislators faced a deadline for general bills to be moved out of committee in their respective chamber. All general bills that are not passed out of the originating chamber’s committee by 8 p.m. died.

According to Mississippi Statewatch, nearly 75% of general bills that have been introduced typically die at this initial deadline.

After last night, a variety of bills died in their respective committees including bills pertaining to vaccine mandates, mobile sports betting, capping the salary of the Mississippi Department of Education State Superintendent, and more.

SB 2045, also known as the “Anti-Covid Vaccine Mandate Act,” was one of many bills that did not pass out of committee. The bill, authored by Senator Joey Fillingane (R), sought to prohibit discrimination based on a person’s vaccination status or possession of an immunity passport. It also required that a person, business entity, or governmental entity could not require a person to receive a vaccine that is allowed under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

SB 2186, a bill that would have required the State Superintendent of Education’s salary to not exceed the salary of the Governor, also failed. In a report published by the Mississippi Center for Public Policy, they found that Mississippi has some of the highest paid officials, among them the State Superintendent of Education.

Another bill that did not pass committee is SB 2111, which would have created the “Transgender 21 Act,” a bill that would have prohibited the state, its agents and political subdivisions from infringing on a parent’s right to withhold for any treatment, activity, or mental health care services that are intended to form their child’s conceptions of sex and gender.

**Contributions to this article from Sarah Ulmer, Y’all Politics Capitol Correspondent.**