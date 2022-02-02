The former Coast banker joined Y’all Politics on Wednesday to talk about why he’s running. Watch the interview.

Clay Wagner officially filed to run in the Mississippi 4th Congressional District race as a Republican on Tuesday. He joins State Senator Brice Wiggins, Sheriff Mike Ezell and Raymond Brooks as Republican candidates for the South Mississippi seat. It is expected that GOP incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo along with at least two or three others will enter the primary before qualifying ends March 1st.

Wagner joined Y’all Politics to talk about his background and why he has chosen to enter the race in this 2022 midterm election. He is a newcomer to politics after spending four decades in the business world, most of which in the banking industry on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“Congress is broken. It’s not working for us and our current congressman doesn’t appear to be doing anything to fix it,” said Wagner. “I thought it was time for someone with real business experience to step up. That’s why I’m going to run to be your next congressman.”

Watch the full interview with Wagner below.