State Rep. Scott Bounds joins Y’all Politics to discuss the bills as they head to the Senate. Watch the interview.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a pair of bills that would establish a dedicated conservation fund in the state, diverting already existing revenues to the effort.

Supporters say the legislation would bring incredible investments to Mississippi’s natural resources and allow the state to compete for additional dollars to enhance those parks, provide clean water, and make other quality of life improvements.

State Rep. Scott Bounds has championed this effort for nearly five years. He joined Y’all Politics on Thursday to discuss the bills now pending in the State Senate for consideration. Similar bills did not make it through the process in 2021 but Bounds is hopeful they will meet with approval this session.

Watch the interview with Rep. Bounds below.