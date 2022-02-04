$469,100 in federal funds is awarded for aesthetic improvements to the 100 block of North Commerce Street.

The Mississippi Transportation Commission recently announced $469,100 in Federal Transportation Alternatives (TA) Program funds for the City of Natchez for aesthetic improvements to the 100 block of North Commerce Street.

Improvement projects include: upgrading sidewalks to current ADA standards, incorporating new aesthetic light poles, providing safety for both pedestrian and vehicular traffic, and improving handicapped access at the intersections of Main and Franklin Street.

The City of Natchez has said that they will provide additional information on timelines and impacts to traffic before construction begins.

“We are very pleased to announce the approval of these federal dollars for the City of Natchez. While our goal at MDOT is to increase the safety of the traveling public, it doesn’t stop there; these funds help ensure we are improving the quality of life for residents as well,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District.

“On behalf of the City of Natchez, our Board of Alderman and the citizens, I would like to thank Southern District Transportation Commissioner Tom King for providing $469,100.00 in Federal Transportation Alternative Program funds for the purpose of improvements to the Downtown Entertainment District along the 100 block of North Commerce Street,” said Dan M. Gibson, Mayor of the City of Natchez.

Mayor Gibson continued “I am grateful to Commissioner Tom King and MDOT for accepting our request to fund the restoration of sidewalks on Commerce Street. We have been in communication with Commissioner King and his office for over a year to assist us in bringing our city into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act. This area of downtown was initially discussed.”