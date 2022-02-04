The Mississippi State Department of Health has begun work to meet statutory requirements from the Mississippi Legislature to establish the state’s medical marijuana program.

Since passage the MSDH has launched a Medical Marijuana Program portion to their website outlining what is anticipated to come.

The top of the page reads:

“The Mississippi State Department of Health is committed to meeting the statutory requirements of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act recently enacted by the Mississippi Legislature and signed by Governor Tate Reeves. Our goal is to provide a safe and accessible program that meets the needs of patients and the public health and safety of all Mississippi residents.”

According to the legislation passed in M MSDH has 120 days to begin accepting applications for different aspects of the program. Their website indicated by June of 2022 they will have online license applications for patients, medical practitioners, cannabis cultivation facilities, processing facilities, testing facilities, waste disposal entities and transportation entities.

Once an application is submitted that person or business will hear back within 30 days, five days for patients.

Business registration should first take place through the Secretary of State’s office.

The site also clarifies the qualifying conditions for individuals interested in participating.

cancer

Parkinson’s disease

Huntington’s disease

muscular dystrophy

glaucoma

spastic quadriplegia

positive status for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)

acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS)

hepatitis

amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Crohn’s disease

ulcerative colitis

sickle-cell anemia

Alzheimer’s disease

agitation of dementia

post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

autism

pain refractory to appropriate opioid management

diabetic/peripheral neuropathy

spinal cord disease or severe injury

Also qualifying is a chronic terminal or debilitating disease or medical condition or its treatment that produces one or more of the following: