Bills to use ARPA funds for infrastructure grant programs pass the Mississippi House

HB 1421 and HB1425 would create ARPA Rural Water Associations Infrastructure Grant Program & ARPA Wastewater Infrastructure Grant Program

Tuesday morning, House Bills 1421 and 1425 passed the Mississippi House of Representatives. The legislation seeks to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to establish infrastructure grant programs under the Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

HB 1421 passed by a vote of 115-4 following the adoption of an amendment on the floor. The bill states that upon passage, it would allow the State Department of Health to establish a grant program called ARPA Rural Water Associations Infrastructure Grant Programs.

These programs would assist rural water associations in the construction of eligible drinking water infrastructure projects that were provided in the Final Rule for the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund established by ARPA.

HB 1425 passed the House by a vote of 119-2. Authored by State Representatives John Read, Brent Anderson, Jerry Turner, and Missy McGee, the bill states that: