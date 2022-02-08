The South Mississippi Congressman also comments on President Biden’s handling of the crisis at the border, Ukraine, and the pending SCOTUS nominee. Watch the interview.

Congressman Steven Palazzo (R) has represented Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District since winning his first term in 2010. He confirmed in an interview with Y’all Politics on Tuesday that he will run for a 7th term, saying he plans to file his qualifying papers later this week.

Palazzo will be facing a number of challengers in the 2022 Republican Primary. Yet, according to an internal polling memo obtained by Y’all Politics, he could be well-positioned to win in the June election.

In the interview, the South Mississippi Congressman also offered his thoughts on some of the hot topics currently being debated in D.C., including the ongoing crisis at the U.S. Southern border, the continued aggression by Russian President Vladimir Putin toward Ukraine, and President Joe Biden’s pending nominee to fill Justice Stephen Breyer’s seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Watch the full interview with Congressman Palazzo below.