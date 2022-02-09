Wicker, Hyde-Smith have supported similar efforts on the federal level.

The Mississippi Legislature faces a deadline to pass general bills originating in their own chamber. Before both chambers met Wednesday morning, Mississippi Statewatch reported that the Senate had 71 items on the general bill calendar remaining and the House has 87 on its calendar.

One of the items still remaining on the House calendar is HB 1349, authored by State Rep. Jansen Owen (R). The legislation seeks to create the Transfer Mississippi Act, allowing children to attend the school of their choice in any Mississippi school district.

The bill would remove the requirement for the school board of the school district of a child’s residence to consent to the release of the student for transfer to another school. It only requires that the transferee school board approve or refuse the transfer of a student upon receiving notice and an official meeting of the board to act on such transfer.

The bill also provides that the “school board of the child’s residence has been put on notice of the petition for transfer when the school board secretary or president receives such petition from the parent or legal guardian of the student to be transferred.”