Miss. Senators admonish Biden Administration over nuclear talks.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) announced that they have joined colleagues in a letter to President Biden rebuking the administration’s negotiations for a new Iran nuclear deal.

Reports have emerged saying that the Biden administration is actively renegotiating another entry into the 2015 Nuclear Agreement with Iran. Analysts have expected Iran to be months away from nuclear capabilities.

“Your administration’s talks with the P4+1and Iran to reach a new nuclear agreement related to Iran’s nuclear weapons program have reached a “political” inflection point, according to officials involved in the negotiations,” the Senators wrote in the letter.

“We write to call attention to a range of obligations that your administration is statutorily mandated to fulfill in relation to Congressional oversight over any such agreement, and to ensure that your officials know we are committed to providing availability, assistance, and resources so you can fully meet these mandates,” the letter continued. “We also write to emphasize that we are committed to using the full range of options and leverage available to United States Senators to ensure that you meet those obligations, and that the implementation of any agreement will be severely if not terminally hampered if you do not.”

Sen. Wicker said that Iran can never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon and that President Biden is grave risk reengaging Tehran on a failed deal. Wicker states that he was glad to join his colleagues in reminding President Biden that Congress will have the final say on any agreement with Iran.

“Despite analyst expectations that Iran is only months away from nuclear capabilities, POTUS is actively negotiating another Iran nuclear agreement,” Sen. Hyde-Smith said. “Such a deal would require the Senate’s advice & consent, or my colleagues & I will stop any effort to implement it.”

You can read the full letter here.