BPF visits with MCPP’s Carswell, a former member of the British Parliament, to talk energy policy.

This week, Bigger Pie Forum released a podcast where host Ashby Foote spoke with Douglas Carswell of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy on the electricity crisis in the United Kingdom.

The two discuss what has transpired in the U.K. and note why what is happening across the pond should matter to Mississippi’s citizens and policy makers.

To listen to the discussion, click the link below. You can also find prior episodes from BPF.

