Taggart, Rimes & Wiggins, PLLC has announced the addition of former Assistant District Attorney Cherie Rivera Wade to their firm. She joins the practice after serving the citizens of Jackson, George and Greene Counties as a felony prosecutor for over thirteen years. While at the District Attorney’s Office, Wade tried more than twenty-five high profile and complex cases, including death penalty, child sexual abuse, homicide, and other felony crimes.

In addition to her experience in the courtroom, Wade has forged relationships with prosecutors and law enforcement officers across the state through her involvement with the Mississippi Prosecutors Association. She served as President for the association from 2019-2021. As a member of the Mississippi Human Trafficking Council, she worked side by side with fellow prosecutors, law enforcement officers, and community leaders to develop protocols to bring awareness to human trafficking across the state.

Wade is a member of the Mississippi Bar Association and served on the prosecutors’ section committee for four years. She is also active in the Jackson County Bar Association, Jackson County Young Lawyers, and Jackson County Republican Women.

At the firm, Wade will handle general civil litigation and criminal defense and will be based primarily in the South office, located in downtown Pascagoula.

“I am honored to join Taggart, Rimes & Wiggins, PLLC, where I will use the knowledge and experience I gained as a prosecutor to represent my clients in civil litigation,” Wade said in a release announcing the move. “I am thankful for the opportunity to serve my community in this capacity and am looking forward to my future with this firm.”