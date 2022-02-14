The donations will support 21 Mississippi pro-life pregnancy centers.

On Monday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Her PLAN Mississippi announced the launch of the “Empower Women Promote Life Donation Drive.” The drive empowers pregnant women or those with young children with material support, benefitting nearly two dozen Mississippi pro-life pregnancy centers.

“We may have to wait on the Court’s Dobbs decision for a few more months, but we don’t have to wait to demonstrate how ready we are to support women,” said Attorney General Fitch. “This Valentine’s Day, I am asking you to join me in showing a little extra love to these centers and the women they support by participating in a virtual baby shower for pregnancy centers all across Mississippi.”