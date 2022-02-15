The Commissioner recently announced a run for a Coast judicial seat as well. Watch the interview.

The Mississippi Ethics Commission administers and enforces the ethics in government laws in the state. All elected and appointed officials and employees of state, county, district and municipal government in Mississippi come under the authority of the Ethics Commission. The Commission and its staff are tasked with helping public servants comply with the law, ensuring the highest standards of governmental integrity for the people of Mississippi.

Stephen Burrow is one of the Commissioners on the Ethics Commission. He joined Y’all Politics on Tuesday to discuss the role of the Ethics Commission and expound on why its work is important for the state.

Burrow also recently announced his candidacy for a judicial seat for the Circuit Court district that includes Jackson, George and Greene counties. He talks about what led him to run and what cases are heard in Circuit Courts in Mississippi.

Watch the full interview with Burrow below.